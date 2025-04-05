Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,841.29 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,036.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,968.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.