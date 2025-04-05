Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $212,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10,714.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of TQQQ opened at $41.09 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.