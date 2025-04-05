Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $212,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10,714.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $41.09 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

