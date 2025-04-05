Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $269,000 Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,536 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 651,492 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.55 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

