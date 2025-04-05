Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 531,640 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,494,000. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,690,000. Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,921,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
