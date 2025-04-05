Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

