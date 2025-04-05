Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,648,000 after buying an additional 1,005,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,550,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

