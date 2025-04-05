Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 4,262 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance
RDIV stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $53.02.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
