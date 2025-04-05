Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 97,096 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,195.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 385.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 216,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($2.10). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

