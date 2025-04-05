Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 116 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $100.40 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

