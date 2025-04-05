Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 135,164 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $14,999,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $14,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $14,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

