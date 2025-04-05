Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 390 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $47.14 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

