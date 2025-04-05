Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,279 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BY

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.