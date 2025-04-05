Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $258,000 Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in OLO by 1,850.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.02 million, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.42. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

OLO Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

