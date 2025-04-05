TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $271,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

