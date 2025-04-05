UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UGI by 35.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

