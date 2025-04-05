Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 841.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 169,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 307.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

