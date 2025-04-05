Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 42.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Upwork by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,536.42. This represents a 82.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,380.51. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

