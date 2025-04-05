Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 11,418 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $260,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.01.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

