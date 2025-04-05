Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 586,626 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,997,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Oscar Health worth $255,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 835,144 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Oscar Health by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 74,126 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.