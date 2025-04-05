Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $295,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.