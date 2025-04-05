Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of BancFirst worth $270,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 16.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 83.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BancFirst by 15.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.82. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $132.29.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $610,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.