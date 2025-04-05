Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,605,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Provident Financial Services worth $275,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,683,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,605,000 after acquiring an additional 713,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 13,182.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,854,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 1,840,633 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

