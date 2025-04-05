Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 59,311 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hillenbrand worth $266,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 105,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,648,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HI opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

