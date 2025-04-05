Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $254,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boston Beer by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $245.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average is $273.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.37.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

