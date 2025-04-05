Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $254,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boston Beer by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Stock Performance
NYSE SAM opened at $245.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average is $273.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Beer
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.