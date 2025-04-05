Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Graham worth $292,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.
In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GHC stock opened at $927.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $946.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $683.00 and a 12 month high of $1,003.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
