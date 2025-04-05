Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Calix worth $278,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

