Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Agilysys worth $290,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,576 shares in the company, valued at $39,688,055.04. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock worth $7,729,113 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

