Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $268,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $24.28 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,428.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.