Vanguard Group Inc. Has $262.68 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Neogen worth $262,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

