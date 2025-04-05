Vanguard Group Inc. Has $265.29 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,992,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $265,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,984,998 shares in the company, valued at $829,550,642.76. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

