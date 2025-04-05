Vanguard Group Inc. Has $280.14 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $280,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

