Vanguard Group Inc. Has $282.53 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $282,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

