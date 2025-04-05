Vanguard Group Inc. Has $295.54 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,811,863 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Transocean worth $295,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 859,214 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Transocean by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 324,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,307,000 after acquiring an additional 680,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Transocean Stock Down 21.1 %

Transocean stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,327.20. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

