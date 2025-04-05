Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,223,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chemours worth $257,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chemours by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Chemours by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 715.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

