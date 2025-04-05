Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $259,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Victory Capital by 282.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

