Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $64,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $244.87 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.