Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $66,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 898,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

