Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,014.75. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,164 shares of company stock worth $711,422. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

