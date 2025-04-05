Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 137,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Waters worth $62,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Waters by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $396.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

