Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,551,000 after buying an additional 513,890 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,754.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 485,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,848,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of WPM opened at $70.99 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

