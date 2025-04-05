Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 508.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 483.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

