XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.