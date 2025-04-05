Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for McKesson Q4 Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of McKesson in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.53 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $682.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

