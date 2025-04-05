ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 674,723 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,389,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,129.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 503,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 133,234 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 101.36%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

