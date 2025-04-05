ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $63,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,461 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $6,293,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,644.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 248,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 14.3 %

ZI stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.