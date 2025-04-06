18,301 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,706,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 192,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 296,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.43.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

