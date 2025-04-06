258,416 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.28 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.