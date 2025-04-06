40,099 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. TD Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Autoliv Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $80.82 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.