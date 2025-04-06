420,116 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 420,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 206.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 521,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 174.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 30.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

