5,300 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,693.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

